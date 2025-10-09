Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
PR Newswire
09.10.2025 20:06 Uhr
Atelier Expressions announces the acquisition of French porcelain manufacturer Limoges JL Coquet

LIMOGES, France, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An iconic Limoges porcelain manufacturer since 1824, JL Coquet is opening a new chapter in its history by joining Atelier Expressions, a company recently created by TVS Venu International Holdings Pte Ltd. Based in Singapore, Atelier Expressions aims to promote exceptional companies and heritage skills.

Tara S. Venu, Executive Director, Atelier Expressions

This strategic alliance marks a major step forward for the manufacturer, renowned in particular for the excellence of its white porcelain. It is part of a commitment to international development and the promotion of craftsmanship, with a focus on passing on expertise and preserving jobs within the manufacturer.

'I have always admired JL Coquet's creations, which reflect a timeless heritage and impeccable craftsmanship,' says Tara S. Venu, Executive Director of Atelier Expressions. "We are excited about the opportunities offered by this acquisition. The spirit of JL Coquet is perfectly in line with our ambition to bring international recognition to companies that embody exceptional quality and craftsmanship."

Alongside Sébastien Cich, who continues his role as CEO of JL Coquet with the support of his team and the entire manufacturing staff, Renaud Paul-Dauphin joins Atelier Expressions in Paris. After heading up the tableware division of the Hermès group for several years, he brings recognised expertise in the sector.

A new dynamic is already taking shape: following the collaboration with designer Thomas Bastide for the Rêve collection, the opening of spaces in Seoul and New York, and the launch in 2026 of Studio Coquet, a creative laboratory dedicated to the big names in haute cuisine.

With more than 100 employees, including 85 artisans in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, JL Coquet remains faithful to its mission: to perpetuate the excellence of a rare craft shaped by hand and fire. Awarded the Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Living Heritage Company) and IGP Limoges labels, the company embodies discreet and sustainable luxury.

By joining Atelier Expressions, JL Coquet confirms its desire to promote the French art of living on the international stage.

Press kit: https://14septembre.canto.global/b/PDCOV

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792779/Tara_S_Venu.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792780/Atelier_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792778/TVS_Venu_International_logo.jpg

Limoges porcelain factory JL Coquet

TVS Venu International logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atelier-expressions-announces-the-acquisition-of-french-porcelain-manufacturer-limoges-jl-coquet-302580122.html

