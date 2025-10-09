North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) -Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTCID: KOAN) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed the first step in the closing process with Revive Regenerative, Inc. The Company has secured the initial tranche of capital required in the amount of $500,000 as set forth in the merger agreement. In addition, the Company has finalized with GSS Capital to raise the additional $3,000,000 needed, with the terms agreed to by both sides. The parties have also completed the integration of the Evolutionary Biologics brand into the sales and marketing team of Revive Regenerative, Inc. and is close to completing the necessary due diligence and has begin the consolidation audit process, as set forth in the terms of the Merger Agreement.







James W. Zimbler, President and CEO, stated, "I am very pleased to be working very closely with the GSS Capital Team and senior management of Revive Regenerative, Inc., and are aggressively moving the process for the merger funds needed. We are excited to close the transaction and move the consolidated company's business plan forward to elevate the combined company to NASDAQ before the end of 2026."

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

