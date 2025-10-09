CareChoice Homecare: CareChoice Recognized With "Outstanding Growth Award" by HHAeXchange at 2025 PA Customer Summit

Delivering over two million hours of care while creating meaningful jobs for family caregivers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / CareChoice, a leading provider of home care services dedicated to empowering family caregivers and their loved ones, announced today that it has received the Outstanding Growth Award from HHAeXchange, the premier provider of homecare management software for Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS). The recognition was presented at the 2025 PA Customer Summit.

Arsen Ustayev, CEO of CareChoice Homecare, accepts Outstanding Growth Award

CareChoice wins Outstanding Growth Award at 2025 HHAeXchange Pennsylvania Customer Summit

The Outstanding Growth Award spotlights agencies demonstrating exceptional expansion while maintaining a commitment to quality, compliance, and community-focused care. CareChoice stood out for its rapid expansion, providing over two million hours of care so far, while maintaining superior caregiver support and quality outcomes.

"We are honored to receive the Outstanding Growth Award from HHAeXchange, a partner that shares our mission of improving care delivery and supporting the backbone of homecare-family caregivers and home health aides," said Arsen Ustayev, CEO of CareChoice. "This award is not just about our growth as an organization, but about our ability to empower more families, provide higher-paying opportunities for caregivers, and ensure loved ones receive the best support possible. As we look toward national expansion, we are energized by the trust our communities have placed in us and grateful for the technology HHAeXchange provides to sustain our mission."

HHAeXchange is the only software solution that connects the full homecare ecosystem-including personal care providers, self-direction program administrators, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid agencies-on one platform. This recognition underscores the role that operational excellence and innovation play in helping agencies like CareChoice scale services that directly impact family caregivers and clients nationwide.

The award arrives at a pivotal moment for CareChoice, as the agency prepares to expand its proven model of family-centered care nationally. Through its commitment to higher pay, better benefits, and seamless support, CareChoice aims to transform the home care experience for families across the country.

About CareChoice

CareChoice is a home care agency dedicated to empowering family caregivers and supporting their loved ones through Medicaid-funded services. By offering higher pay, superior benefits, reliable support, and seamless enrollment assistance, CareChoice removes barriers for caregivers and ensures families receive the high-quality care they deserve.

Media Contact:

CareChoice Communications

215-277-0000

press@carechoice.com

https://carechoice.com/



SOURCE: CareChoice Homecare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/carechoice-recognized-with-%22outstanding-growth-award%22-by-hhaexchange-1085044