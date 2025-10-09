Anzeige
Black Book Research: AHIMA 2025: The 20 Must-See Exhibitors With Top User Scores and Future-Focused HIM Innovations Identified by Black Book Surveys

Highlighting the Solutions Transforming Data Accuracy, Automation, and AI-Driven Revenue Integrity at the Minneapolis Convention Center, October 12-14, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) 2025 Conference, held October 12-14 at the Minneapolis Convention Center, brings together the nation's top health information management (HIM) and revenue cycle executives to explore how AI, automation, and data intelligence are transforming information integrity, compliance, and operational efficiency.

This year's event highlights the must-see exhibitors delivering the most compelling client top-rated products and services as recognized by healthcare professionals for driving measurable impact across coding, CDI, RCM, interoperability, and governance. These leaders are shaping the next generation of health information innovation.

Advancing Accuracy, Automation, and Data Confidence

Black Book Research announces the top user-rated AHIMA-sponsoring vendors for 2025-2026, based on verified customer experience scores from more than 4,500 HIM and RCM professionals. Each vendor was evaluated across quality, reliability, innovation, interoperability, and user experience, with no vendor or sponsor participation fees, ensuring impartial results.

Black Book's independent methodology continues to offer healthcare leaders the industry's most trusted insight into technology and service performance.

At AHIMA 2025, attendees can explore hands-on demonstrations, peer case studies, and leadership briefings from vendors setting new benchmarks in automation, accuracy, and data confidence. From autonomous coding and AI document processing to financial governance and revenue integrity, these companies represent the cutting edge of HIM transformation.

2025 Top-Rated AHIMA Exhibiting Vendors with Booth Locations at AHIMA 2025

Release of Information Solutions
Verisma Systems (Booth 1200)

AI-Powered Claims Automation
Rapid Claims (Booth 1336)

CDI & Optimization Software (Traditional + AI Mid-Cycle)
CorroHealth (Booth 801)

Gen AI & Autonomous Coding Platforms
AKASA (Booth 800)

Full-Service HIM Managed Services
Omega Healthcare Management Services (Booth 1106)

Outsourced CDI / Mid-RCM Services
AGS Health (Booth 804)

HIM Advisory & Consulting Firms
e4Health (Booth 607)

Outsourced Registry Abstraction & Quality Services
CodaMetrix (Booth 1303)

Automated Document Imaging, Abstracting & Indexing
Solarity (Booth 1105)

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) & AI Document Extraction
314e (Booth 1302)

End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Services
-• R1 RCM (Booth 900)

EHR-Native Patient Accounting Systems
TruBridge (Booth 1121)

Financial Governance & Risk Management Solutions
RLDatix (Booth 904)

2025 HIM Start-Up to Watch (Top 20)
SmarterDx (Booth 1021)

Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Prevention RCM Services
Health Bridge Solutions (Booth 621)

Revenue Integrity & Compliance Platform, AI-Enabled Solutions
MDAudit (Booth 1300)

Integrated RCM + Value-Based Care Solutions
Conifer Health Solutions (Booth 837)

HIM Workforce Augmentation, Staffing & Consulting
Oxford Global (Booth 1016)

Computer-Assisted Coding Software Applications
Dolbey (Booth 1117)

Clinical Surveillance & Compliance Solutions
Wolters Kluwer (Booth 1014)

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is the healthcare industry's trusted global authority for independent, data-driven vendor intelligence. Free from financial affiliations or commissioned engagements, Black Book rankings are powered exclusively by validated end-user feedback collected through Qualtrics and analyzed using an adapted Google Looker analytics environment. Results are delivered via the Black Book proprietary real-time competitive intelligence engine, providing continuous, data-rich visibility into healthcare IT performance.

This technology-forward methodology reinforces Black Book's commitment to objectivity, transparency, and analytical rigor, enabling hospitals, health systems, and payers to make confident, evidence-based decisions when selecting technology and service partners in an increasingly AI-driven digital health ecosystem. Black Book's ongoing dedication to the healthcare community includes publishing multiple complimentary reports each year to advance accountability, innovation, and sector transparency at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
8008637590

