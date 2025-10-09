Inogen Alliance: The Role of EHS in Workforce Mental Health Programs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / An uptick in public awareness and media coverage around mental health has catalyzed a long-overdue shift in how organizations view mental well-being. At the same time, a convergence of global crises-pandemics, economic uncertainty, climate change, and social unrest-has amplified stress, burnout, and anxiety in the workplace. For today's businesses, mental health isn't just a wellness topic-it's a core risk management issue, regulatory requirement, and key to workforce sustainability.

A global survey by McKinsey found that even though roughly three-quarters of organizations surveyed are prioritizing workplace mental health programs, employee burnout remains high. Their research also finds that implementing and scaling proven mental health interventions globally by 2050 could reduce direct and indirect mental health disease burden by over 40 percent.

The cost of inaction is steep. For example, mental health conditions now account for 9% of serious workers' compensation claims in Australia, with a 37% increase since 2017-18. These claims typically involve four to five times more time lost than physical injuries, and three times the cost in compensation.

This evolving legal and operational landscape means that investing in mental health is not just ethically responsible-it is critical for business continuity and compliance.

Benefits of EHS Mental Health Programs

Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) leaders are uniquely positioned to champion workforce mental health by building programs that address psychological hazards and integrate mental well-being into core risk management systems.

How workplace mental health programs benefit your employees

Workers gain several benefits from quality mental health programs in the workplace.

Benefits for Employees:

Reduced stress and burnout : Comprehensive mental health programs provide employees with tools to manage stress effectively. This leads to lower stress levels and better coping mechanisms.

Improved work-life balance : These programs often include resources for achieving a healthier work-life balance. This helps workers avoid burnout and maintain personal relationships.

Stronger workplace relationships : Improved mental health translates to better interactions with colleagues. Workers are more likely to communicate effectively, collaborate, and contribute positively to team dynamics.

Increased engagement and job satisfaction : Feeling supported in terms of mental health enhances overall job satisfaction. Employees who are content and fulfilled are more likely to remain committed to their roles and the organization.

Greater focus on wellness: Mental health initiatives are often part of broader wellness programs. These programs encourage healthier lifestyles, encompassing both physical and mental well-being.

How workplace mental health programs benefit your organization

Here are a few ways your organization can benefit from implementing a holistic mental health program.

Benefits for Organizations:

Improved productivity and performance : A mentally healthy workforce is a more productive one. Employees who have the resources to manage their mental well-being are better equipped to stay focused, make informed decisions, and perform at their best.

Improved talent retention : Organizations that prioritize mental health create a positive and supportive workplace culture. This fosters employee loyalty and reduces turnover rates, leading to cost savings associated with recruitment and training.

Reduced absenteeism and turnover : Mental health programs help employees manage stress and mental health challenges, reducing absenteeism due to mental health-related issues.

Compliance with regulatory requirements (including psychosocial hazard regulations and ISO 45003)

Risk mitigation and reduced risk of legal action : Addressing mental health issues early can prevent larger problems from arising. Mental health programs help identify potential challenges and provide interventions before they escalate.

Stronger employer brand and talent retention: Employees want to work for a company that cares for them and provides structures and programs to support their well-being.

A Holistic Approach to Workplace Mental Health Programs

A holistic employee mental health program examines broader workplace culture to promote well-being at multiple levels. To meaningfully improve workplace mental health, organizations must go beyond awareness campaigns and take an integrated, risk-based approach grounded in the core principles of occupational health and safety. This fosters an authentic culture of support, inclusivity, and overall mental health.

Here are a few key elements for this approach.

Cultural assessment

The program would start with a comprehensive assessment of the existing workplace culture. This involves evaluating factors such as communication patterns, leadership styles, and attitudes toward mental health. A workplace culture assessment provides insights into areas that require improvement and informs the development of targeted strategies. These insights form the foundation for a robust psychosocial risk assessment aligned with ISO 45003.

C-suite engagement and buy-in

As the bridge between the C-suite and the workforce, EHS leaders play a vital role in prioritizing worker mental health programs. Sustainable change must come from the top. EHS teams can help secure executive commitment and embed mental health into broader business strategies.

Leadership training

Holistic mental health programs prioritize leadership development. Training managers and leaders in empathetic communication, active listening, and stress management equips them to create a supportive environment and respond effectively to employees' mental health concerns-especially when managing teams exposed to psychosocial hazards like trauma or high-stress roles.

Policy review and development

The program would involve a thorough review of existing policies to ensure they support mental well-being. New policies could be developed to address bullying, misconduct, flexible work, and accommodation for mental health needs to align with local psychosocial hazard regulations and mental health standards.

Wellness initiatives

A holistic program extends to physical health as well. Initiatives like fitness classes, mindfulness workshops, and healthy eating options contribute to overall well-being and mental health.

Support beyond the employee

Supporting employees' families through workplace mental health resources helps reduce stress and emotional strain on the employee, improving their focus, well-being, and overall job performance. When family needs are addressed, employees feel more supported and less distracted, fostering a healthier and more engaged workforce.

Workload management

Ensuring workloads are manageable and realistic reduces stress and burnout. Encouraging breaks, setting reasonable expectations, and providing opportunities for skill development contribute to a healthier work-life balance.

Global Mental Health Regulations and Guidelines - the latest updates:

Global employers need to be aware of regulations that impact their workforce across jurisdictions. Here are some examples of workplace mental health regulations and guidelines from around the world.

Australia

Victoria's new Occupational Health and Safety (Psychological Health) Regulations

Commences on 1 December 2025, requiring employers to identify, assess, and control psychosocial hazards such as bullying, sexual harassment, aggression, and exposure to traumatic events. These hazards must now be treated as seriously as physical risks.

The Fair Work Act now includes a positive duty to eliminate sexual harassment and hostile work environments, requiring proactive measures rather than reactive responses.

Model Code of Practice for Bullying at Work

Australia has a Model Code of Practice on Preventing and Responding to Workplace Bullying. This code provides guidelines for employers to prevent and address workplace bullying, which can have significant mental health implications. It includes recommendations for risk assessment, creating policies, and providing training.

Model Code of Practice for Managing Psychosocial Hazards at Work

NSW and other states have already embedded psychosocial risk management into WHS regulations.

United Kingdom

Health and Safety Executive (HSE)

The HSE in the UK provides guidelines for managing work-related stress. Employers are required to assess and manage the risk of stress-related ill health arising from work activities. This includes identifying stressors, implementing control measures, and providing appropriate support.

Canada

National Standard

Canada developed a voluntary standard that provides guidelines for promoting psychological health and safety in the workplace. It addresses factors such as workload management, work-life balance, and supportive leadership to prevent mental health issues.

There are also a few specific province acts related to mental health including:

Stronger, Healthier Ontario Act

(Bill 127) which amended several provisions of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act,

those governing the circumstances in which workers are entitled to benefits as a result of mental stress These amendments took effect on January 1, 2018. Workers are entitled to benefits for both traumatic and chronic mental stress that arises out of and in the course of the employment.

Working for Workers Act 2021

Workers in Ontario now have a right to disconnect when their regular work day is completed, which means not engaging in work-related communications or the sending or reviewing of other messages, so as to be free from the performance of work.

Brazil

Starting in May 2026, Brazil will enforce NR-01 (Regulatory Norm-01) around psychosocial risks. NRs are the federal Health and Safety regulations that are applicable to all businesses in the country.

Psychosocial risks are a big part of the new equation, and this is likely to require significant efforts, specifically around integration of different areas from the business, new resources around health and new documents required.

New Zealand

WorkSafe New Zealand

WorkSafe New Zealand provides resources for addressing work-related stress and mental health. Employers are encouraged to create a supportive work environment and identify and manage stressors that could impact employees' mental well-being.

Mental Health Foundation New Zealand

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand is a charity that works towards creating a society free from discrimination. They encourage policies, systems and laws that protect and promote wellbeing alongside providing resources and best practice guidelines for businesses.

For more on bridging occupational health and safety across borders, listen to our podcast episode here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Workplace Mental Health Programs

What is a psychosocial risk assessment?

A psychosocial risk assessment is a structured process used to identify, evaluate, and control workplace hazards that impact mental health-such as stress, bullying, harassment, or traumatic events. It is essential for creating psychologically safe work environments and is increasingly required under global regulations like ISO 45003.

What are psychosocial hazards in the workplace?

Psychosocial hazards are aspects of work design, organization, and interpersonal relationships that can negatively affect employees' psychological health. Common examples include unrealistic workloads, poor leadership, job insecurity, bullying, sexual harassment, and exposure to trauma.

Why is ISO 45003 important?

ISO 45003 is the international standard for managing psychosocial risks at work. It provides guidance to organizations on how to prevent work-related stress, promote well-being, and fulfill legal and ethical responsibilities around mental health.

What are the legal responsibilities of employers regarding mental health?

In many countries, employers have a legal duty to protect employees from psychological harm, just as they do for physical harm. For example, Australia has introduced psychosocial hazard regulations in states like Victoria and New South Wales. In the UK, duties fall under the Health and Safety at Work Act. In the U.S., OSHA and the Department of Labor emphasize mental health as part of overall workplace safety. It is important when operating globally that a business understands the local environments and regulations, local consultants can help not only with the compliance and guidelines but important cultural nuances and understanding.

How do mental health programs benefit businesses?

Workplace mental health programs improve productivity, reduce absenteeism, and increase employee retention. They also help organizations comply with emerging regulations, reduce legal risks, and build stronger employer brands.

