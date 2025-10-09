Anzeige
09.10.2025
HYCU, Inc.: HYCU Named a Leader and Fast Mover in 2025 GigaOm Cloud Data Protection Radar Report

Recognition Highlights HYCU R-Cloud's Unified, Zero-Infrastructure Approach to Multicloud and SaaS Data Protection

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 09, 2025, a leader for modern data protection of on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, today announced it has been named both a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Cloud Data Protection Radar Report. The report recognizes HYCU R-Cloudfor its unified, SaaS-based approach to data protection across hybrid, cloud-native, and SaaS workloads, positioning it in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant as a standout among industry peers.

GigaOmanalyst James Brown states, "HYCU supports all industry verticals and use cases by offering a comprehensive, multicloud data protection platform. Key use cases include achieving ransomware resilience with its R-Shield capabilities, orchestrating disaster recovery, simplifying data protection for a vast range of cloud-native and SaaS applications (including AI workloads), and enabling seamless data mobility across diverse environments. It is ideally suited for organizations seeking a unified, infrastructure-agnostic, and outcome-focused approach to data resilience, providing robust capabilities to protect and recover data across their entire hybrid and multicloud IT estate."

HYCU R-Cloud delivers a policy-driven, API-first platform that empowers IT teams to discover, protect, and recover workloads across 90+ as-a-service applications, cloud services, and on-prem environments, all without managing a single piece of infrastructure. With integrated ransomware protection via HYCU R-Shield, customers benefit from resilient, immutable backups and rapid recovery, even across regions or cloud providers.

"This recognition from GigaOm validates what our customers already know: when it comes to protecting your data estate, whether that's a virtual machine, a cloud function, SaaS application, or an AI workload, HYCU just works," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO of HYCU. "We're proud to lead with a platform-first strategy that gives customers control, simplicity, and speed when it matters most."

The 2025 GigaOm Radar report cited HYCU's strengths in several key areas:

  • Granular restore across all workloads, including metadata and application objects
  • Cross-cloud mobility with automated format conversion and driver injection
  • Comprehensive serverless function protection for AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Functions
  • SaaS-native deployment with no infrastructure required
  • Transparent, utility-based licensing with zero egress fees

The report also acknowledged HYCU's advanced capabilities in ransomware resilience, operational recovery, and self-service simplicity, making it ideal for organizations seeking outcome-driven protection across multicloud, hybrid, and SaaS ecosystems.

Download the full report: 2025 GigaOm Cloud Data Protection Radar Report.

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, and YouTube.?

###

About HYCU?

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS IT environments, the company provides unrivaled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. The company's award-winning R-Cloud platform eliminates complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make it the#1 SaaS Data Protection platform. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at?www.hycu.com.?

Attachments

  • HYCU Named a Fast Mover in the 2025 GigaOm Cloud Data Protection Radar Report. (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/646f4cd9-714d-4eae-8ed3-3e1bb64ff6da)
  • HYCU Named a Leader in the 2025 GigaOm Cloud Data Protection Radar Report. (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fcc514df-ed8d-40e0-ae65-fa77bb4c1001)


Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
