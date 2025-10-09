Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") today announced that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the mailing and delivery of the Meeting Materials (defined below) for the Company's upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on November 4, 2025 (the "Meeting") has been disrupted.

The Company has delivered the completed Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered beneficial shareholders to whom the Company may directly send such materials, but due to the postal strike, the Meeting Materials may not be post-marked and delivered to shareholders as usually would occur. The Company is actively monitoring the situation with a view to allowing shareholders sufficient time to respond, and further details will be provided as developments occur.

The Notice of Meeting and Information Circular have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and are also available on our website at www.greenrisefoods.ca .

The Company will provide copies of the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular by email to each entitled shareholder who requests them while the strike is ongoing, at no charge. Shareholders can request copies of such documents by sending an email to info@greenrisefoods.ca .

If you do not receive your voting materials by mail, please take steps to obtain your control number and vote online. Instructions are provided below:





Who? Registered Shareholders Beneficial Shareholders Shares held in your name Shares held with a broker, bank, or other intermediary How to Obtain a

Control Number Call TSX Trust at 1-866-600-5869

Email: tsxtis@tmx.com

Submit online request:

https://www.tsxtrust.com/a/controlnumber Contact your intermediary who votes or has Broadridge vote on your behalf How to Vote

Online www.voteproxyonline.com

(requires 12-digit control number) www.proxyvote.com

(requires control number)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

