Freitag, 10.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
09.10.2025 23:26 Uhr
KPMG ESG Assurance Maturity Index 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / KPMG

Download the report

Welcome to the third edition of the KPMG ESG Assurance Maturity Index. Since we inaugurated this series, significant developments have unfolded, and the sustainability landscape has shifted in decisive ways.

This year, KPMG surveyed senior executives and board members with ESG reporting and assurance knowledge at 1,320 companies across industries and global regions, with a mean revenue of US$16.8 billion. Of these, 310 companies identified that they reported and obtained assurance over their sustainability disclosures in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2024 (Wave 1). We also expanded the sample size to include respondents from Africa, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates, to ensure representation from across each continent.

The Index captures a pivotal moment. As regulatory frameworks such as the CSRD and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards gain traction, organizations are being called to act - not merely react. The data reveals that while some sectors are advancing with confidence, others are still navigating early stages. Yet across the board, the message is clear: ESG assurance is not a destination, it is a journey that demands courage, clarity, and commitment.

Want to know how your company measures against your peers? Complete our short survey to find out!

ESG Assurance Maturity Index benchmarking tool

Read more on kpmg.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kpmg-esg-assurance-maturity-index-2025-1085300

