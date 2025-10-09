DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Treatment Market Sees Momentum with Next-Generation Targeted Strategies | DelveInsight

The platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market is expanding due to a growing unmet need, as many patients relapse after first-line platinum therapies, driving demand for novel second- and later-line treatments. Advances in targeted therapies and immunotherapies are broadening treatment options and attracting investment. The launch of emerging therapies such as Corcept Therapeutics (relacorilant), Advenchen Laboratories (catequentinib), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (ubamatamab), and others will further fuel the market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Summary

The market size for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest platinum-resistant ovarian cancer treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Throughout the 7MM, the US accounted for the maximum cases of ovarian cancer, with around 20,000 .

. Leading platinum-resistant ovarian cancer companies developing emerging therapies, such as Corcept Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Laekna Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer that can be available in the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer that can be available in the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market in the coming years. The promising platinum-resistant ovarian cancer therapies in clinical trials include Relacorilant (CORT125134), Catequentinib (Anlotinib), Ubamatamab (REGN4018) ± Cemiplimab, Afuresertib (LAE002) + Paclitaxel, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market

Rising Ovarian Cancer Incidence

In 2024, in the 7MM, there were around 61K incident cases of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer cases are increasing, and long-term projections show substantial growth in incidence and mortality, a larger patient pool increases demand for second- and later-line therapies, including treatments for platinum-resistant disease.

Validation of FRa

The validation of FRa as a predictive biomarker for ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine) marks a shift toward targeted, biomarker-driven therapies. As the only ADC evaluated in a pivotal PROC trial, mirvetuximab leverages FRa overexpression in ovarian tumors to deliver cytotoxic payloads selectively, offering a promising therapeutic strategy with improved precision and reduced off-target effects.

Emergence of Novel PROC Therapies

The treatment pipeline for PROC is expanding, with companies such as Corcept Therapeutics (relacorilant), Advenchen Laboratories (catequentinib), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (ubamatamab), Laekna Therapeutics (afuresertib), and several others advancing candidates in clinical development.

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Analysis

The treatment landscape for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer remains highly challenging, with limited responses to standard single-agent chemotherapy prompting a strong focus on targeted and combination approaches. While established therapies such as PARP inhibitors and anti-angiogenic drugs continue to serve as key options, the current momentum lies in biomarker-driven strategies and innovative mechanisms of action. A significant milestone was achieved in 2024 with the full FDA approval of ELAHERE for folate receptor alpha (FRa)-positive PROC, which delivered both progression-free and overall survival advantages compared to chemotherapy and underscored the value of molecular diagnostics in guiding therapy. At the same time, emerging agents such as relacorilant (CORT125134), combined with nab-paclitaxel, have shown notable clinical activity, and catequentinib (anlotinib), a broad-spectrum tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is being investigated for the treatment of resistant disease. Additionally, immunotherapy-based approaches, including ubamatamab (REGN4018), a MUC16-targeted bispecific T-cell engager with or without cemiplimab, and the AKT inhibitor afuresertib (LAE002) in combination with paclitaxel, highlight the field's shift toward biomarker-guided, multi-pathway treatment strategies.

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Competitive Landscape

The pipeline for PROC is growing, with Corcept Therapeutics (relacorilant), Advenchen Laboratories (catequentinib), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (ubamatamab), Laekna Therapeutics (afuresertib), and others in various stages of clinical development.

Corcept Therapeutics' Relacorilant is a selective cortisol modulator that interacts specifically with the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) without affecting other hormonal receptors. Corcept is investigating its potential use in multiple severe conditions, including ovarian, adrenal, and prostate cancers, as well as Cushing's syndrome.

Advenchen Laboratories' Anlotinib is a novel oral receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor that targets VEGFR-2 and -3, FGFR1-4, PDGFR-a/ß, c-Kit, and Ret. Through this multi-target activity it inhibits both tumor progression and angiogenesis. The drug is currently in Phase III trials for patients with platinum-sensitive or platinum-resistant recurrent or metastatic ovarian cancer.

In February 2024, Advenchen Laboratories reported that the Japan run-in cohort of three patients in the AL3818-US-002 global Phase III PROC study completed dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) assessment within six months, and the trial has now entered the close-out phase.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market

In July 2025, Corcept Therapeutics announced submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA for its proprietary, selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant, to treat patients with PROC.

announced submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA for its proprietary, selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant, to treat patients with PROC. In April 2025, Mural Oncology announced that, following review of data from its Phase II ARTISTRY-6 trial in melanoma and previously announced results from the Phase III ARTISTRY-7 trial in PROC, the company is discontinuing all clinical development of nemvaleukin alfa and plans to immediately commence the exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value.

announced that, following review of data from its Phase II ARTISTRY-6 trial in melanoma and previously announced results from the Phase III ARTISTRY-7 trial in PROC, the company is discontinuing all clinical development of nemvaleukin alfa and plans to immediately commence the exploration of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. In March 2025, Sutro announced the completion of a strategic portfolio review, resulting in the prioritization of its wholly owned next-generation ADC programs. While Sutro will not continue the development of luveltamab tazevibulin (luvelta; being developed for PROC) on its own, it remains open to partnership opportunities.

What is Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer?

Ovarian cancer accounts for only about 3% of cancers in women but stands as the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths, following lung, breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. It can arise from various ovarian cell types, including the epithelial cells that line the ovary, germ cells that form eggs, and stromal cells involved in hormone secretion and providing structural support. Although less common, ovarian cancer carries the highest fatality rate among gynecologic cancers and is often called a 'silent killer' because it typically progresses without apparent symptoms and lacks reliable screening tools. As a result, nearly 75% of patients are diagnosed at advanced stages. Compared to breast cancer, it is rarer but almost three times more lethal. Platinum-based chemotherapy remains the mainstay of treatment, yet relapse is common. Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) is characterized by disease recurrence within six months of completing platinum therapy, posing a significant therapeutic hurdle due to drug resistance.

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The platinum-resistant ovarian cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among type-specific cases of ovarian cancer, serous ovarian cancer accounted for the maximum number of cases throughout the 7MM. Approximately 80% of patients with advanced ovarian cancer and 20% with early-stage disease experience recurrence after first-line therapy.

The platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer

Site-specific Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer

Line-wise Treated Cases of Ovarian Cancer

Total Incident Cases of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer, Site-specific Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer, Stage-specific Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer, Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Ovarian Cancer, Line-wise Treated Cases of Ovarian Cancer, and Total Incident Cases of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Key Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Companies Corcept Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Laekna Therapeutics, and others Key Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Therapies Relacorilant (CORT125134), Catequentinib (Anlotinib), Ubamatamab (REGN4018) ± Cemiplimab, Afuresertib (LAE002) + Paclitaxel, and others

Scope of the Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

