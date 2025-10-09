Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 15, 2025, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of 7,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Private Placement").

No commissions or fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital requirements. In accordance with the policies of the CSE, shareholders of more than 50% of the Common Shares approved the Private Placement by a written resolution prior to closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing.

About North Valley Resources

The Company is primarily focused on exploring its optioned Comstock Property covering 4,462 hectares. The Comstock Copper-Gold property is located adjacent to the Coquihalla highway, approximately 10 kms south of Merritt, B.C.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Some of the specific forward-looking information or statements in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the successful completion of the Private Placement, regulatory approvals and corporate and shareholder approvals. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

