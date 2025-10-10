Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Wages for U.S. cooks have increased by 27.8% since 2020, rising from $29,530 to $37,730, according to new analysis from OysterLink of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data. Chef wages also grew to $64,720 in 2024, while employment for chefs nearly doubled over the four-year period, climbing 79.6% to 182,320 workers.

Culinary workforce booms since 2020 as chef roles nearly double and cook wages rise 28%

"Since 2020, cooks are earning over $8,000 more per year and chef employment has nearly doubled," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "No other hospitality roles show this level of combined wage and job growth, which highlights how critical culinary professionals are to the industry."

Table 1. Culinary Wage and Employment Growth

Job Title 2020

Avg. Salary 2024

Avg. Salary Wage

Growth Employment

2020 Employment

2024 Employment Growth Cook $29,530 $37,730 +27.8% 1,109,650 1,452,130 +30.9% Chef $58,740 $64,720 +10.2% 101,490 182,320 +79.6%

How Cooks & Chefs Compare to Other Hospitality Roles

While bartenders saw the highest wage growth at nearly 38%, and waiters followed closely with 39.6%, few roles experienced the same combination of wage gains and massive employment growth as cooks and chefs. By contrast, cashiers' wages rose only 23.8%, while employment declined 5.3%.

This makes the culinary field one of the most resilient and rapidly expanding segments of the hospitality industry - providing both higher pay and more job opportunities compared to other frontline roles.

