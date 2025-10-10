Anzeige
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
10.10.2025 01:06 Uhr
ANTHONY, LINDER & CACOMANOLIS, PLLC EXPANDS REACH WITH BILINGUAL BLOG LAUNCH

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC ("ALC") a premier international corporate and securities law firm, is excited to announce that its renowned securities law and capital markets blog will now be published in both English and Japanese. This strategic expansion aims to better serve its diverse audience and enhance accessibility to crucial legal insights in the global market.

Key Highlights:

  • Bilingual Publication: The blog will feature articles and insights in both English and Japanese, catering to a broader audience.
  • Established Resource: Launched in 2010, the blog has been published weekly since its inception and is available at www.securitieslawblog.com.
  • Expert Contributions: Laura Anthony, founding partner at ALC, personally researches and writes the blog, earning her the respect of market participants at all levels.
  • Industry Recognition: Securitieslawblog is well-known for providing comprehensive information on capital markets and securities laws, including up-to-date information on regulations, regulatory changes, and market trends.

ALC's Role in Japanese U.S. Listings:

ALC has become a go-to legal advisor for Japanese companies pursuing U.S. listings on the Nasdaq and NYSE via initial public offerings (IPOs), direct listings, and de-SPAC transactions. The firm has advised on some of the most innovative cross-border offerings to date, including:

  • The first-ever U.S. IPOs on each of the Nasdaq and NYSE involving Japanese common shares, rather than American Depository Receipts (ADRs)-a concept initially championed by ALC several years ago.
  • A strong track record with over a dozen Japanese clients seeking U.S. IPOs on the Nasdaq and NYSE, recognizing Japan as the next U.S. IPO epicenter, surpassing China in favorability in U.S. markets.

Commitment to Client Success:

"We're honored to serve as counsel to some of the most dynamic companies coming out of Japan," said Laura Anthony, ALC Founding Partner. "Our work goes beyond legal guidance-we help global businesses realize their growth ambitions through strategic, innovative, and compliant U.S. market access."

Contact:

Laura Anthony, Founding Partner
Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC
lanthony@alclaw.com

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is a leading law firm specializing in securities law and capital markets. With a strong international presence and an unwavering commitment to excellence, ALC continues to lead the way in advising companies navigating the complex intersection of global law and capital markets. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team represents issuers and underwriters and has completed transactions valued in excess of $25 billion. For more information please visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthony-linder--cacomanolis-pllc-expands-reach-with-bilingual-blog-launch-302580235.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
