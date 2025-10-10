M42 Announces an Agreement to Acquire Stake in Drone Defense Company Epirus

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority interest in Epirus, a high-growth technology company dedicated to overcoming the asymmetric challenges inherent to the future of national security.

This investment highlights M42's achievements and broad applicability with Psychometric AI and Epirus' continued innovation in defense technology through the Leonidas family of solid-state, software-defined, high-power microwave (HPM) systems built to counter evolving electronic threats, starting with the Counter-UAS mission.

The agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent and is expected to close before the end of the year.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

About Epirus

Epirus is a high-growth technology company dedicated to overcoming the asymmetric challenges inherent to the future of national security. Epirus' flagship technology, Leonidas, is a software defined, energy-based high-power microwave platform, built using intelligent power management techniques which allow power-hungry systems to do more with less. For more information on Epirus' solutions or to request an interview with subject matter experts, please contact media@epirusinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to the services provided by M42 and Epirus and the consummation of the agreement, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

M42 Contacts

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

Website: https://m42.com/

Visit us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/m42ai/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/m42_ai_/

X: https://x.com/M42_AI_

SOURCE: M42

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-announces-an-agreement-to-acquire-stake-in-drone-defense-comp-1085339