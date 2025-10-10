Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 06:24 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vantage Shines as Main Sponsor at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025, Wins 'Most Trusted Broker' Award

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, a leading multi-asset broker, proudly took centre stage as the main sponsor of the prestigious Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025, underscoring its commitment to supporting key industry events.

Vantage Shines as Main Sponsor at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025

The summit, which brought together global brokers, financial experts, and traders, served as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and showcasing the latest innovations in online trading. As main sponsor, Vantage played a pivotal role in driving conversations on transparency, technology, and client-centric service.

Adding to the occasion, Vantage was also honoured with the Most Trusted Broker Award, a recognition that reaffirms the company's reputation for reliability, transparency, and commitment to client service. The award highlights Vantage's innovative platforms, reliable services, and comprehensive support tailored to traders across diverse markets.

Vantage Wins 'Most Trusted Broker' Award at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, commented:

"Being recognised as the Most Trusted Broker is a true honour and speaks volumes about the trust our clients place in us. Sponsoring the Forex Traders Summit Bahrain reflects our dedication to supporting the trading community and fostering meaningful industry connections. We remain committed to innovation, transparency, and providing world-class experiences for our clients."

The recognition reinforces Vantage's growing presence and its mission to empower traders with secure, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions.

Visit Vantage Markets to learn more about our award-winning services.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792224/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792225/2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-shines-as-main-sponsor-at-smart-vision-summit-bahrain-2025-wins-most-trusted-broker-award-302580548.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.