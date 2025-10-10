EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 10 October 2025 Appendix 3Y - Late Lodgement Dexus discloses the Appendix 3Y for changes in Key Management Personnel (KMP) interests following the vesting of Performance Rights. The Appendix 3Y is being lodged late following an administrative delay in processing. As soon as the delay was identified, the document was prepared and lodged with the ASX. Dexus acknowledges its obligations under ASX Listing Rules 3.19A and 3.19B, which require timely disclosure of changes in directors' interests. Dexus considers the late lodgement to be an isolated incident which has been addressed, and its current practices are adequate to ensure compliance with the ASX Listing Rules. In addition, Dexus also lodged Appendix 3G - Notification regarding unquoted securities and Appendix 3H - Notification of cessation of securities announcements with the ASX. These announcements including the Appendix 3Y are available on www.dexus.com/dxs. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Head of Corporate Affairs & Communications

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com





About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $50.1 billion. The Dexus Platform includes the Dexus listed portfolio and the funds management business. The $14.5 billion listed portfolio includes direct and indirect ownership of office, industrial, retail, healthcare, infrastructure, alternatives and other investments. We manage a further $35.6 billion of investments in our funds management business which connects third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's Platform capabilities. The Platform's $13.3 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both the listed and funds' portfolios and enhance future returns. We are deeply connected to our purpose unlock potential, create tomorrow, reflecting our unique ability to create value for our people, customers, investors and communities over the long term. Our sustainability approach focuses on the priority areas where we believe we can make the most impact: Customer Prosperity, Climate Action and Enhancing Communities. Dexus is supported by more than 37,000 investors from 26 countries. With more than four decades of expertise in real asset investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Limited ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) (Dexus Property Trust ARSN 648 526 470 and Dexus Operations Trust ARSN 110 521 223)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

