GoldenPeaks Capital (GPC), one of the largest independent renewable power producers in Central and Eastern Europe, and Envision, the global greentech leader in total renewable solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the supply and deployment of 1 GWh of advanced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects across Europe.

The MoU signing took place in London, attended by Daniel Tain, co-founder and co-chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital and Mr. Lei Zhang, Chairman, Envision, with the MoU formally signed by Fubin Lu, Chief Procurement Officer of GPC and Henry Peng, Senior Vice President, Envision Energy President of EU LATAM Regions. The agreement marks a new milestone in GPC's strategy to expand its energy storage portfolio with cutting-edge technology partners and builds upon Envision's next generation utility-scale Gen 8 BESS technology.

Under the agreement, Envision will supply its latest generation of high energy density BESS technology, designed to deliver rapid response to renewable intermittency and enhanced system flexibility at grid-scale. The first two projects, totalling 344 MWh of the planned 1 GWh volume, have already been awarded to Envision, marking the initial phase of implementation under this cooperation. The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of next-generation storage systems that strengthen grid stability and enable the energy transition across key European markets.

GPC has already secured 2.5 GWh of Capacity Market-awarded BESS projects in Poland, reinforcing its leadership in the region's energy storage market. The company has also funded its first projects with a major European Infrastructure Debt Fund, demonstrating robust investor confidence in GPCH's business model and execution capability.

"We are entering a critical era in which renewable energy must go hand in hand with world-class energy storage for grid stability and flexibility. This collaboration with GoldenPeaks Capital reflects our commitment to transform Europe's energy infrastructure at scale," said Lei Zhang, Chairman, Envision.

All GPCH BESS projects have secured long-term revenue streams, having successfully won capacity market contracts, ensuring predictable and stable cash flows for BESS assets that will bring much needed grid support services to the Polish grid.

"This MoU marks another important step in our commitment to deliver innovative and scalable energy storage solutions across Europe," said Daniel Tain, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital. "Envision's high energy density technology perfectly complements our strategic vision to deploy state-of-the-art systems that support the reliability and sustainability of Europe's power grids."

The partnership builds on GPC's proven track record in renewable energy development and financing. With more than 15 years of experience and a growing pipeline of solar and storage assets, GPC continues to expand its portfolio of utility-scale BESS projects that integrate seamlessly with its renewable generation base.

About Envision

Envision is a global green technology leader known for its innovation which has completely reinvented the renewable energy system with its development of smart wind turbines, energy storage and green hydrogen, orchestrated by AI with the establishment of net zero industrial parks in various parts of the world. The company aims to accelerate the global green energy transition and has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, including being listed twice on Fortune's "Change the World" list and named a "Green Giant" in TIME's "2024Time 100 Most Influential Companies" list.

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary, with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects worldwide. In addition, GPC is a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in Eastern Europe with various BESS PV pilot projects in Poland and Hungary. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations, and commercial energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals. GoldenPeaks Capital has been awarded for its green commitment, receiving the highest sustainability quality score (SQS1) from Moody's for their green bond framework.

Disclaimer Golden Peaks Capital:

