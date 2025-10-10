u-blox AG / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Thalwil, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, 10 October 2025 - ZI Zenith S.à r.l. ("Zenith"), a European indirect subsidiary of funds managed and/or advised by Advent International, L.P. ("Advent"), a leading private equity investor, today announced the provisional interim result of its public tender offer ("Offer") for all publicly held shares of u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox") (SIX: UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies.
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future.
About Advent
Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management* and have made over 435 investments across 44 countries. Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep sub-sector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 675+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.
