Paired Power's modular microgrid targets is assembly-free remote industrial and agricultural applications and rural electrification for Indigenous communities.From pv magazine USA California-based Paired Power, a manufacturer of integrated solar canopy and microgrid systems and software, has partnered with Australian solar microgrid designer and manufacturer PHNXX (pronounced "phoenix") to produce the PairPHNXX modular solar and battery storage system. Deployable from a standard 20-foot shipping container, each unit can be unpacked and made operational in a day with little to no heavy equipment. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...