Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for eight of every ten people lacking access to electricity, according to the International Energy Agency, with early data for 2025 suggesting the rate of progress is set to remain broadly flat.The rate of electrification in Sub-Saharan Africa is stagnating, the International Energy Agency has said. The agency's latest analysis reveals there were 730 million people worldwide that still lacked access to electricity in 2024, a decline of only 11 million compared to 2023, with Sub-Saharan Africa accounting for eight of every ten people now living without electricity. ...

