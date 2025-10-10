The U.S. manufacturer has launched the UDAY on-grid solar inverters series including single-phase inverters (1.1 kW-6 kW) for residential and small commercial rooftops and three-phase inverters (6 kW-50 kW) for residential, commercial and industrial applications.From pv magazine India Saatvik Green Energy has launched the UDAY on-grid solar inverters series, marking a strategic shift from module manufacturing to comprehensive solar solutions for homes, businesses, and industries. The UDAY Series includes single-phase inverters (1.1 kW-6 kW) for residential and small commercial rooftops and three-phase ...

