The US manufacturer describes the novel rivet solution as an alternative to traditional bolted module connections.From pv magazine Australia Solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking solutions company GameChange Solar has launched a rivet connection option for module mounting in large-scale solar farms. The Connecticut-based company said the new rivet solution is an alternative to traditional bolted module connections. Bolted connections between the racking system and modules can be replaced by rivets to allow for a non-torqued connection to pre-punched module mounting holes, to reduce installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...