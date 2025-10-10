10 October 2025, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Posti Group Corporation (ticker: POSTI) will commence today on the Prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on 14 October 2025. Posti Group is a Mid Cap company within Industrials sector. Posti Group is the 32nd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2025, and it represents the 8th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year.

Posti is one of the leading delivery and fulfillment companies operating in Finland, Sweden and the Baltic countries. Posti offers services in three business areas: Postal Services, eCommerce and Delivery Services, and Fulfillment and Logistics Services. Postal Services' offering includes delivery services, multichannel services and digital services, which cover, among other things, letters (both corporate and consumer letters), multichannel messaging solutions, newspaper and magazine delivery as well as addressed direct marketing services in Finland. eCommerce and Delivery Services' offering covers parcel delivery services and groupage freight services in Finland and parcel delivery services in the Baltic countries. Fulfillment and Logistics Services covers contract logistics and in-house logistics in Finland and Sweden as well as a single warehouse in Norway.

"The listing is a significant step in Posti's history. I would like to thank all the new shareholders who participated in the IPO and the Posti employees who became owners through the personnel offering, and I welcome them to own Posti. Our vision is to be an international delivery and fulfillment company with increasing profitability. The listing helps us on this journey," comments Antti Jääskeläinen, President and CEO of Posti.

"I am pleased to welcome Posti Group to our Main Market following the successful share sale and personnel offering," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We appreciate the strategic decision by the State Ownership Steering Department to list Posti. The listing marks a significant milestone for Finland's capital markets, as a company well known to all Finns joins our market. It is especially gratifying to see the strong participation from retail investors. We look forward to following Posti's journey as a listed company and supporting it in its new role."

