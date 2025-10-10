Coolsheet has begun a commercial pilot of its Australian-made photovoltaic thermal (PVT) system at North Sydney Olympic Pool, converting standard solar panels into hybrid units that generate both electricity and heat.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based climate technology startup Coolsheet has launched a commercial-scale pilot of its Australian-made PVT system, a patented aluminum heat exchange panel that converts standard solar modules into hybrid units for both new and retrofit projects. The pilot is underway at the North Sydney Olympic Pool, designed to maximize on-site renewable generation ...

