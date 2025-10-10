Southey Capital Ltd

EEA Life Settlement Fund - Voluntary Tender to purchase units



10-Oct-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST

To the Run Off and Continuing Shareholders of EEA Life Settlements Fund PCC London, 10th October 2025 To whom it may concern, Southey Capital Ltd, a UK authorised and regulated firm, hereby wishes to make an offer to purchase voluntarily tendered EEA Life Settlements Fund shares ("the Shares") as listed in the Appendix hereto (the "Offer"). The Offer Price is as quoted as a Percentage in the Appendix, which multiplied by the last published NAV of 30th of June 2025 provides the Offer Price per Share. The Offer will expire on 7th November at 5pm GMT, or as advised by Southey Capital Ltd (the "Offer Deadline"). All intentions to accept the Offer should be transmitted to Southey Capital via email or postal letter to the addresses below. Later intentions to accept may still be accepted at the discretion of Southey Capital Ltd. Only upon signing a Trade Confirmation will a sale become binding. Settlement payments will be made three business days following successful transfer. Should any distributions or redemption be paid between the 10th of October 2025 and a settlement date, such amount is to be netted off from the settlement amount. More information can also be found on our website: www.southeycapital.com/EEAinvestors . This letter shall not create any legally binding obligations on Southey Capital Ltd. Southey Capital Ltd reserves the right to withdraw the Offer at any time at its sole discretion without notice. This letter and the offer is subject to English law. Kind regards, Southey Capital Ltd Please contact us on:

EEA@southeycapital.com +44 (0) 203 745 7940

Suite 6, Beaufort Court

London, E14 9XL APPENDIX: The Offer Cell Name ISIN NAV per share (30th June 2025) Offer Price (as a percentage of NAV) GBP NEW CONTINUING CELL GG00BRC6LV25 0.8868 30% GBP NEW RUN-OFF CELL GG00BRC6LW32 0.9111 30%





