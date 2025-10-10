European DataWarehouse (EDW) presented its fourth annual Data Quality Award yesterday at the 2025 TSI Congress in Berlin.

This year EDW presented the annual Best Data Quality Deal of the Year (2024-2025) award to CaixaBank SA and CaixaBank Titulización SGFT, SAU for their deal, CAIXABANK PYMES 13, F.T.

"We are delighted to be recognized with the 'Best Data Quality Deal of the Year' award from European DataWarehouse. Our focus on precision and reliability in reporting is strengthened by EDW's solutions, which help us consistently meet the highest standards," said Álvaro Hernández Martínez, Director of Credit Risk Policies and Information at CaixaBank SA.

The award program was founded in 2022 and was first presented at EDW's 10th anniversary celebration in Frankfurt. The award program recognizes exceptional effort and superior data quality from ABS issuers and their servicers.

While presenting the award EDW's CEO, Dr. Christian Thun, remarked, "EDW's award program highlights the importance of high-quality data and allows us to acknowledge the outstanding commitment of our issuers. Their careful work ensures that data remains trustworthy and impactful for risk assessment, investment decisions, and research."

Award recipients are selected using an overall data-quality score based on thousands of data rules and checks developed by European DataWarehouse.

EDW identified a need to introduce data quality scoring on a deal level to easily communicate data quality and monitor its improvements as early as 2016. Since then, EDW has developed and applied more than 4,000 rules and checks to both the ECB Loan-Level Data templates and the ESMA Underlying Exposures, Investor Report, and Significant Event templates.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a designated Securitisation Repository, authorised by both the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Established in 2012, EDW was the first repository of its kind in Europe, created to improve transparency and support due diligence in the asset-backed securities (ABS) market.

EDW collects, validates, and provides access to standardised loan-level data and related documentation for ABS transactions and private whole loan portfolios. By serving as a central data hub, EDW enables investors, issuers, and regulators to efficiently analyse and compare portfolios, fostering greater trust and efficiency in the securitisation ecosystem.

To learn more or stay up to date with our latest insights and developments, visit www.eurodw.eu www.eurodw.co.uk or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009328104/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

European DataWarehouse GmbH

Diane Vogelpohl

Marketing Communications Manager

Tel. 49 (0) 69 50986 9326

Email: diane.vogelpohl@eurodw.eu