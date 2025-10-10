MSB Global Group Berhad Secures 10-Year GOLD Shock Absorbers Distributorship in Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, Targeting RM30 Million in 5 Years

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / MSB Global Group Berhad (" MSB Global " or the " Group "), a leading player in Malaysia's aftermarket automotive parts and component industry, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, MSB Machinery Corporation (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (" MSB Machinery "), entered into an overseas sales agency agreement (" Agreement ") with Zhejiang GOLD Intelligent Suspension Corp("GOLD") for the 10-yearexclusive distributorship agreement to act as an exclusive distribution right to distribute, market and sell GOLD brand automotive shock absorber products in Malaysia , Thailand and Singapore . GOLD is a China-based manufacturer of automotive suspension system solutions and automotive shock absorbers products.

From L-R:

Mr. Chen Wan Li ????? , General Manager of Zhejiang GOLD Intelligent Suspension Corp ???????? Mr. Ow Chen Lun ????? Executive Director of MSB Global Group Berhad ????????

This new Agreement supersedes the earlier Overseas Sales Agency Agreement entered between MSB Machinery and GOLD on 1 August 2024 (as disclosed in the prospectus of MSB Global dated 21 March 2025), and incorporates revised commercial terms, including updates to the payment structure and related obligations, as mutually agreed between both parties.

Under this new Agreement, MSB Machinery has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of GOLD brand automotive shock absorber products in Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, covering a full suite of solutions including shock absorbers , active suspension shock absorbers , and related accessories . The appointment marks a significant regional milestone for MSB Global as it accelerates its brand presence and product portfolio across Southeast Asia.

Datuk Ow Kee Foo, Managing Director of MSB Global Group Berhad , said, "Singapore offers us a more structured yet premium-focused market where we can directly control brand positioning, service quality and technical support. Thailand, on the other hand, presents a compelling growth opportunity, its aftermarket scale and strong replacement culture make it a key market for GOLD's high-performance suspension systems."

The Agreement spans 10 years, with an initial 5-year term, targeting a cumulative sales volume of RMB50.00 million (approximately RM30.00 million; based on 1RMB to 0.59 MYR) across Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, with provisions for renewal and incremental growth targets thereafter. As part of the arrangement, MSB Global will also receive technical support, marketing materials, and product certifications from GOLD to ensure compliance and service excellence.

With this regional expansion, MSB Global is solidifying its ambitions to become a multi-market leader in performance-oriented aftermarket solutions, combining brand exclusivity with market-specific execution. The Group remains confident that this latest collaboration will further diversify its revenue streams and enhance long-term shareholder value.

###

ABOUT MSB GLOBAL GROUP BERHAD

MSB Global Group Berhad ("MSB Global" or the "Group") are principally involved in the marketing, trading and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts and components as well as automotive lubricants and fluids. GSP Automotive Group a China-based manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange is the manufacturer and brand owner of GSP automotive parts and components. The Group is the exclusive distributor of GSP-branded automotive parts in Malaysia, supplying aftermarket automotive parts and components such as ?driveshafts, wheel hub assembly, suspension parts, steering racks, and others. The Group holds a 10-year exclusive distribution agreement with GSP Nanjing, reinforcing the strong partnership between MSB Global and GSP Automotive Group. This agreement further solidifies the Group's commitment to delivering high-quality aftermarket automotive solutions in Malaysia. In addition, MSB Global has strengthened its presence in the automotive lubricant and fluid segment through its in-house brands, FK FUKUOKA and ZR.ZURIC, which offers engine oil, automotive transmission fluid, gear oil, and brake fluid. The Group remains dedicated to delivering high-performance solutions, strengthening its market position, and driving long-term growth in Malaysia's aftermarket automotive industry.

For more information, visit https://msbglobal.com.my/.

