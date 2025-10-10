Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Copper Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Previously Announced Marimaca Oxide Deposit Feasibility Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (ASX: MC2) ("Marimaca" or the "Company") announces it has filed the Feasibility Study technical report for the Marimaca Oxide Deposit project located in the Antofagasta Region, Chile (the "Report").

The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Report supports the disclosure made in the Company's news release dated August 25, 2025 announcing the results of the Feasibility Study. The effective date for the Report is August 25, 2025 and is available on the Marimaca website at marimaca.com and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

About Marimaca

Marimaca is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile.

The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the "MOD"), an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through the Definitive Feasibility Study led by Ausenco Chile Ltda. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD.

