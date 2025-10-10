DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C LN) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 418.9839 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29876191 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 404724 EQS News ID: 2211124 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 10, 2025 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)