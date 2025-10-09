Amcor Appoints Stephen R. Scherger as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Casamento to return home to Australia to be closer to his family on a full-time basis; Will leave the Company as a result, remaining in an advisory role until June 30, 2026 to support transition

Company reaffirms Fiscal 2026 and first quarter Fiscal 2026 outlook

ZURICH, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in consumer packaging and dispensing solutions for Nutrition, Health, Beauty and Wellness, announced the appointment of Stephen R. Scherger as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Nov. 10, 2025. Mr. Scherger succeeds Michael Casamento, who after ten years as Amcor's Chief Financial Officer has decided to return home to Australia to be closer to his family on a full-time basis and will leave the Company as a result. Mr. Casamento will remain as an advisor to the Company until June 30, 2026, to help support a smooth transition.

Mr. Scherger brings more than 30 years of finance, operations and strategy experience in the packaging industry. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Graphic Packaging since 2015, where he played a leading role in transforming Graphic Packaging into the world's largest producer of fiber-based packaging, including supporting the integration and synergy realization for a number of large-scale acquisitions. During his tenure, Graphic Packaging's net sales more than doubled to nearly $9 billion and net income nearly tripled.

Amcor CEO Peter Konieczny commented, "On behalf of the Board, I'm pleased to welcome Steve to the Amcor team. His deep industry experience, unique understanding of the U.S. and global packaging markets and team-oriented leadership style make him a natural fit for Amcor. His proven track record of enhancing growth and profitability at lean, global businesses will further enhance Amcor's ability to deliver near- and long-term value for customers and shareholders."

"It is a privilege to join Amcor as CFO," commented Scherger. "Amcor has established itself as a global leader and innovator in the packaging industry, especially after the Berry Global acquisition. I am honored and excited to join the team at this time and contribute to delivering the ongoing integration commitments, the identified portfolio optimization and driving long-term organic growth."

Konieczny continued, "On behalf of the Amcor team, I'd like to thank Michael for more than a decade of service, which concludes with Amcor being better positioned than ever following our successful combination with Berry Global. His contributions and leadership have been outstanding and he has played a significant role in laying the foundation for years of success. We wish him all the best as he returns to Australia."

Amcor reaffirmed its first quarter and fiscal year 2026 outlook, as provided in connection with fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results on Aug. 14, 2025. The Company continues to expect Adjusted EPS of 80-83 cps, representing 12-17% constant currency growth, and Free Cash Flow of $1.8-1.9 billion for fiscal year 2026. For the first quarter, Amcor also expects Adjusted EPS to be within the previously announced 18-20 cps range.

About Stephen Scherger

From 2015 to 2025, Mr. Scherger served as Chief Financial Officer of Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK), a publicly traded provider of fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. From 2014 to 2015 he served as Senior Vice President, Finance of Graphic Packaging and from 2012 to 2014, he served as Senior Vice President, Consumer Packaging of Graphic Packaging, where he had direct responsibility for a $2.1 billion business comprising approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing facilities. He spent the first 25 years of his career at MeadWestvaco, where he served in finance, operations and strategy roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately assuming the role of President of the company's $1.3 billion Beverage and Consumer Electronics business. Mr. Scherger is a member of the Board of Directors of Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), serving as a member of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Compensation Committee.

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons and closures that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

