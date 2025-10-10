SunTx Capital Partners' Portfolio Company, Suncrete, to Pursue Listing on the New York Stock Exchange through a Proposed Business Combination with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTx Capital Partners ("SunTx"), a leading Texas-based private equity firm that invests in construction materials, manufacturing, distribution and service companies, and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE: HYAC) ("Haymaker"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that SunTx's portfolio company, Concrete Partners Holding, LLC ("Suncrete" or the "Company"), will pursue a listing on the New York Stock Exchange through a proposed business combination (the "Business Combination" or "Transaction") with Haymaker that is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. Upon closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named Suncrete, Inc. ("PubCo").

SunTx is excited to partner with Haymaker to bring Suncrete to the public markets.

Suncrete is a ready-mix concrete logistics and distribution platform operating in a mission critical segment of the construction value chain with an established base of high-quality concrete plants and tech-enabled mixer trucks that are strategically located in Oklahoma and Arkansas with plans to expand throughout the high-growth Sunbelt region of the United States, benefitting from attractive population, housing and infrastructure growth tailwinds.

Suncrete is a growth company executing a proven and repeatable strategy to gain scale in the highly fragmented U.S. ready-mix concrete industry through a local market, focused, and hub-and-spoke operating model. Ready-mix concrete is a highly-fragmented landscape with over 3,000 concrete plants in the Sunbelt region and an industry-wide generational ownership transfer in progress.

Suncrete anticipates growth based on a proven strategy of both organic and acquisitive revenue growth, supported by a balanced approach of serving infrastructure, commercial and residential end market customers, resulting in a durable, resilient business model. The ready-mix concrete industry is attractive given its highly-fragmented and localized markets with limited acquirors. Suncrete currently has a significant, actionable acquisition pipeline and is in ongoing discussions with targets operating in new and existing Sunbelt states.

Suncrete has industry-leading profitability from sophisticated operations, with industry-leading cash conversion and Adjusted EBITDA margins.

It is anticipated that PubCo will have a total enterprise value of approximately $972.6 million. PubCo's acquisition strategy is expected to be supported by a combination of cash in Haymaker's trust account, plus anticipated proceeds from a common stock private placement of $82.5 million, raised from institutional investors.

Key Financial Highlights

SunTx sponsored the formation, growth and listing of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD), which has delivered a 10x increase in its stock price since its IPO.

Haymaker is led by a four-time SPAC sponsor (including three prior successful de-SPAC transactions) and private equity manager with extensive public board experience with decentralized service models such as Suncrete.

Compelling Business Combination with post-close funding capacity to execute robust growth strategy.

Approximately $972.6 million pro forma enterprise value (based on estimate of $11.37 in trust per share at the closing of the Business Combination).

Significant acquisition pipeline and no secondary proceeds to current shareholders.

Successfully obtained common stock PIPE commitments totaling $82.5 million from institutional investors.

Use of proceeds intended to fund future acquisitions.

Management Comments

Ned N. Fleming, III, Founding Partner of SunTx, commented, "This strategic transaction positions Suncrete as a leading publicly traded ready-mix concrete platform across Oklahoma and Arkansas with plans to expand throughout the rapidly growing U.S. Sunbelt region. Suncrete's leadership team is top-tiered and has grown the business in excess of twenty percent annually since its inception in 2008 by executing a proven, repeatable and scalable strategy of growing local relative market share, entering new markets with accretive acquisitions, and operating with an industry-leading margin profile. The ready-mix concrete industry in the Sunbelt is highly-fragmented, consisting primarily of smaller, privately owned companies, many of which are going through generational transitions. We believe this will benefit Suncrete as we seek to execute on our acquisition strategy and expand our footprint in the Sunbelt. In addition, we are excited to partner with Haymaker. Combining with Haymaker provides a professional, sophisticated and experienced strategic partnership. This partnership has been critical to achieving commitments from institutional investors of $82.5 million in a common stock private placement, which provides considerable runway to execute the Company's growth objectives."

Fleming continued, "We firmly believe that Suncrete's high-performance and scalable ready-mix concrete platform is well-positioned to continue its relative market share expansion, driving organic growth while expanding to new markets through accretive acquisitions. Suncrete's local market leadership, scale and operational blueprint positions the business as a trusted partner in some of the nation's most attractive and resilient construction markets."

Randall Edgar, CEO of Suncrete, stated, "We are pleased to partner with SunTx, and we greatly value their participation in our shared vision. We are also excited to enter the public markets, and we aim for profitable growth to enhance shareholder value. Ready-mix concrete is a logistics business that combines raw materials, mixes them on delivery to the job site and provides materials on time, on spec to the customer. Our primary mission is to serve our customers. We believe we cultivate a competitive advantage in our service to customers by making our people, culture, and safety top priorities. Through this approach, we are able to leverage scale to be a leader in our local markets, improve purchasing power and apply operational best practices across our footprint. Through our team's substantial operational experience in executing a proven and repeatable strategy, one that we have developed over decades, we believe we can continue to gain scale and grow in the highly-fragmented ready-mix concrete industry across the high-growth Sunbelt region of the United States."

"We are thrilled to partner with Suncrete and its impressive and experienced operational leadership team to scale a leading ready-mix concrete logistics and distribution platform company in the high-growth Sunbelt region of the United States," said Andrew R. Heyer, Vice President of Haymaker. "We see a tremendous market opportunity in the ready-mix concrete industry, and we look forward to working with Suncrete and SunTx to achieve our mutual goals."

Key Transaction Terms

The Transaction, which has been approved by the board of managers of Suncrete and the board of directors of Haymaker, is subject to approval by Haymaker's shareholders and certain of the Company's equityholders and other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Advisors

Jefferies is acting as financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to the Company as well as lead placement agent on the private placement. Baird and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-placement agents on the private placement. Haynes and Boone, LLP is acting as legal advisor to the Company. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., and Roth Capital Partners, LLC served as underwriters for Haymaker's IPO in July 2023. DLA Piper LLP (US) and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP are acting as legal advisors to Haymaker. White & Case LLP is acting as legal advisor to the financial advisors and private placement agents.

About Suncrete

Suncrete is a pure-play ready-mix concrete company strategically positioned across Oklahoma and Arkansas with plans to expand throughout the rapidly growing and economically resilient U.S. Sunbelt region. Suncrete is a scalable and vertically integrated logistics and distribution platform operating as a mission-critical partner in the construction value chain. The Company operates batching plants, a dedicated fleet of owned mixer trucks and a tech-enabled dispatch infrastructure supporting a diversified customer base across public infrastructure, commercial and residential sectors. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Suncrete operates under a decentralized plant network strategy with regionally centralized oversight of pricing, customer relationships and fleet utilization with consistent customer engagement across markets to deliver products on time and on spec. Suncrete's local market leadership, scale and integrated logistics position it as a trusted partner in some of the nation's most attractive, fastest growing, and most resilient construction markets. The Company is well-aligned to benefit from ongoing population growth, urbanization trends and infrastructure investment across the Sunbelt.

About SunTx Capital Partners

SunTx Capital Partners, LP, is a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in leading middle market infrastructure, manufacturing and service companies. The firm has been listed as a TOP 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market every year since 2021. SunTx specializes in supporting talented management teams in industries where SunTx can apply its operational experience and financial expertise to build leading middle-market companies with operations typically in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The capital committed by SunTx comes from the principals of SunTx as well as from institutional investors, including university endowments, corporate and public pension funds.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Haymaker is led by Vice President Andrew Heyer and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Christopher Bradley.

