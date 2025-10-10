Red Eléctrica de España (REE) says sudden voltage variations in Spain's grid are tied to renewable generation shifts, but there is no risk of blackout.From pv magazine Spain Spain's transmission system operator REE has alerted regulators to sudden voltage fluctuations in the mainland grid, citing abrupt schedule changes in renewable generation and the response time of plants providing dynamic voltage control. Although the grid remains within regulatory limits, REE said the variations could cause generation or demand disconnections that undermine supply stability. The operator has requested urgent, ...

