CoinEx Global: CoinEx Shines as Gold Sponsor at Taipei Blockchain Week 2025, Personalized Photo Booth Interaction Takes Center Stage

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taipei Blockchain Week 2025 (TBW) successfully concluded from September 4th to 6th at Taipei's Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. As a premier annual gathering for Asia's cryptocurrency, blockchain, and AI sectors, the event attracted tens of thousands of industry experts, technology enthusiasts, and investors from across the globe. The globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx participated as a Gold Sponsor, delivering not only professional insights and ecosystem showcases highlighting the latest industry trends but also creating a highly engaging experience with a customized interactive photo booth. This became a standout attraction, drawing numerous attendees to stop, participate, and capture memories.

Since its establishment in 2017, CoinEx has consistently adhered to a "User First" service philosophy, committed to providing a fair, secure, and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading environment. Through intuitive and easy-to-use product design, CoinEx enables users of all experience levels to seamlessly participate in the cryptocurrency market, offering a diverse range of services-including spot and margin trading, futures, AMM, and financial management-to over 10 million users worldwide. Serving as a Gold Sponsor for TBW 2025 not only demonstrates CoinEx's support for the Taipei blockchain ecosystem but also represents a significant step in expanding its global market presence and brand influence.

Custom Photo Booth Becomes Popular Photo Spot, Creating Unique Blockchain Memories

To move beyond the traditional one-way communication format of exhibitions, CoinEx set up a dedicated photo booth at the core of its exhibition area, cleverly integrating blockchain elements with contemporary design. The booth attracted long queues of participants throughout the event, with many sharing their photos on social media platforms. This successfully amplified the event's visibility and brand exposure, offering each attendee a unique memento of TBW 2025.

Professional Sharing and Ecosystem Display, Adding Value Across Multiple Dimensions

During the panel discussions at the blockchain week, ViaBTC Compliance Officer Perry shared strategies for institutions confronting market uncertainties. He noted that for products lacking regulatory support, companies should consider strategic adjustments or relocation to more regulation-friendly regions, emphasizing that regulatory uncertainty significantly impacts business models and requires localized approaches. Through its capital and venture divisions, the team conducts in-depth research on Web3 products, continuously refining project evaluation methodologies, with special attention to investor protection and regulatory risks associated with altcoins, ICOs, and high-leverage derivative products. For mining companies, security measures such as SOC 2.0 audits and diversified service solutions are essential. Perry also cautioned the market to remain vigilant regarding rare but high-impact events, citing the massive losses from the Mt. Gox hack as an example that underscores the importance of historical incidents and potential risks in shaping strategy.

Looking forward, CoinEx will continue to deepen its market presence. Relying on the asset security provided by its Proof of Reserves, a diverse selection of tradable cryptocurrencies, and a stable, efficient, professional-grade service system, CoinEx will persist in promoting the adoption of blockchain technology and industrial innovation, creating more value for users worldwide. At the same time, CoinEx will continue to collaborate with ecosystem partners such as ViaBTC, enhancing technical coordination and resource integration to jointly build a more secure, convenient, and innovative blockchain ecosystem, supporting the robust growth of the global digital economy.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793207/image_5019524_23099538.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793208/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793209/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793210/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793211/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793212/5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793213/6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793214/7.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinex-shines-as-gold-sponsor-at-taipei-blockchain-week-2025-personalized-photo-booth-interaction-takes-center-stage-302580662.html