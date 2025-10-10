Researchers in California have created a new diagnostic metric that can reportedly predict if a battery can successfully power a specific task. The proposed model could be used in electric vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, and grid storage applications.Scientists from the University of California, Riverside, have developed a new diagnostic metric for electric vehicles (EVs) that determines whether they can complete an upcoming trip. Called the State of Mission (SOM), it utilizes both battery data and environmental factors, such as traffic patterns, elevation changes, or ambient temperature, to ...

