In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.According to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on October 7, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices held steady this week at $0.0402/W, with price indications between $0.0380-0.0426/W, pausing a four-week rally as trading slowed during China's Golden Week holiday. The recent rally has brought TOPCon M10 cell prices up 29.3% since early July, though this still lags the surge in upstream wafer costs. FOB China n-type M10 and G12 wafer prices have jumped 46.3% ...

