In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that September was dominated by a persistent high-pressure system centered over Eastern Europe. This atmospheric blocking pattern suppressed cloud formation and created ideal conditions for solar irradiance across a broad swathe of the continent.Europe's solar industry saw mixed irradiance patterns in September, as widespread high-pressure conditions delivered above-average irradiance across much of the continent, even as severe floods and storms disrupted solar potential in key regions like France, Italy and the UK. This ...

