Buy Fencing Direct's updated guide details the practical first steps. Title plans and those uninspiring "T" marks are the priority. If there is a "T" on one side, responsibility for upkeep falls to that property; if two Ts form an "H," the obligation is shared equally. If the plan is silent, which is not uncommon in old houses, the advice progresses to other options that are considered reliable: examining Land Registry records, obtaining a professional survey and inspecting council planning information.

The new infographic condenses all details into a one-page visual explainer, viewable on a phone, shareable with neighbours, and designed to reduce the need to contact a solicitor.

"Thousands of people struggle with understanding fence boundaries every week," says a spokesperson at Buy Fencing Direct. "The guide offers practical advice that can be applied in five minutes. No legalese, no finger-pointing, just clear guidance on where to check, what to request, and how to maintain friendly relations."

The guide also defies one of Britain's most enduring garden myths: that there's a general "left-hand" or "right-hand" rule, this is not true. Buy Fencing Direct's infographic takes its place firmly in the "ignore this" column and reverses readers toward official guidelines and professional guidance as appropriate.

"The same trends are being seen," Buy Fencing Direct said. A panel may rot, winter storms can displace posts, or the 'good' side of a fence may be painted incorrectly. In most cases, issues can be resolved by reviewing the title plan and discussing the situation with neighbours. When disputes persist, mediation is preferable to ongoing conflict." (Source: GOV.UK)

The infographic clarifies responsibilities: the property owner is responsible for repairs, shared fences require written agreement, and alterations to a neighbour's fence cannot be made without permission. The guidance is direct, reflecting the straightforward nature of the law.

Simple physical clues have been included, where the posts and rails are, whether a fence has been run just inside a property line, while issuing a note of caution - providing clues, not verdicts. The aim isn't to win an argument; it's not to have one. It helps that official guidance largely aligns with the de-escalation path. (Source: Citizens Advice)

"Ask anyone observing a fence feud up close," continues Buy Fencing Direct. "Costs go up once the letters start flying in. This guide is a nudge back to the basics: Check the facts, find the plan, speak early and keep records. If there is a survey to be done, make it joint where feasible. If it impossible to agree, then seek professional assistance before it spirals."

The latest update to the guide is more than a simple refresh. Buy Fencing Direct first published the "Which Fence Is Mine?" article in 2019. Since then, it has grown, been rewritten and is now paired with a visual one-pager that provides ownership checks, responsibilities, common errors, and a quick repair-or-replace steer. The update is based on customer enquiries as well as an increase in neighbour tiffs after storms, not a metric to celebrate, but apparently it reflects something real. It's also a less-than-gentle reality check for social media advice. Viral videos make boundary disputes seem like victories for those that shout the loudest.

The guide ends with the details: before work starts, have a chat with the neighbours, get outlines in writing (it can be an email trail), keep paperwork and photos. If ownership is established, responsibility for the upkeep budget falls to that property. If ownership lies elsewhere, alterations to another property's fence should be avoided. Local regulations, including conservation areas, Article 4 directions, and listed building restrictions, must be reviewed and followed.

The infographic also provides early fixes for Welsh readers.

Preventing a wobbly panel from worsening can start with maintaining good neighbourly relations. "Truthfully, a better panel is preferable to a court dispute," commented Buy Fencing Direct. "The key checks have been compiled in one place with clear language. The guide can be downloaded, shared, and, if necessary, a mediator should be engaged before a barrister."

