Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce the signing of a franchise agreement for the city of Barrie, Ontario. This is the second franchise agreement Heal Wellness has signed this week. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-service restaurant ("QSR") specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.

"Barrie represents an exceptional market for Heal Wellness," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "With its rapidly growing population, strong family demographics, and a vibrant, health-conscious community, the city aligns perfectly with Heal's mission to deliver quick, fresh, and nutritious food options to active Canadians. The signing of this new franchise agreement further demonstrates the strength of our scalable, asset-light business model and the continued confidence our franchise partners have in the Heal brand.

"Home to Georgian College, one of Ontario's largest and most active college campuses, Barrie boasts a thriving student population that embraces wellness, convenience, and better-for-you dining options. The presence of thousands of health-conscious students and young professionals makes the city an ideal environment for Heal Wellness, where nutritious, energizing meals fit perfectly into their fast-paced, active lifestyles."

"Situated just north of the Greater Toronto Area, Barrie is one of Ontario's fastest-growing cities-home to young professionals, families, and students who value convenience, quality, and healthy eating. Its proximity to cottage country and its year-round recreational culture make it a dynamic market for wellness-driven food concepts. The new Heal Wellness franchise location will serve as a go-to destination for both residents and visitors seeking refreshing, better-for-you meal options.

"Heal Wellness continues to accelerate its coast-to-coast expansion, further solidifying its growing position as Canada's leading smoothie bowl and wellness QSR brand. This latest franchise signing underscores Happy Belly's disciplined, asset-light approach to growth, attracting strong franchise operators and securing premium markets across the country. With 27 locations currently open and over 168 in development, Heal Wellness continues to gain momentum nationwide through consistent franchise growth and strategic real estate execution."

Happy Belly Food Group now has 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across its portfolio of emerging brands-including Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others-in various stages of development, construction, and operation nationwide.

"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

Closing of Heal Wellness Transaction

The Company announces that, further to its news release of October 2, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership interest of Heal Lifestyle Inc. ("Heal Wellness") (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Company acquired 200 common shares of 1000193142 Ontario Inc., ("JVCo") from the shareholders of the Heal Wellness ("Vendors") for an aggregate purchase price of $3,896,948 CDN (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price was settled through (a) the transfer of an aggregate of 2,777,777 previously issued common shares of the Company (the "HBFG Shares") held by JVCo to the Vendors and (b) the issuance of an aggregate of 613,469 HBFG Shares from treasury to the Vendors, which are subject to restrictions on resale until the date which is four-months and one day from the closing date of the Transaction. Upon closing of the Transaction, both JVCo and the Heal operating entity became wholly owned subsidiaries of Happy Belly.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

