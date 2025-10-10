4basebio Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Cambridge, UK, 10 October 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform announces that all of the resolutions proposed at its Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.