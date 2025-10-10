Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
PR Newswire
10.10.2025 12:36 Uhr
4basebio Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

4basebio Plc - Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Cambridge, UK, 10 October 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform announces that all of the resolutions proposed at its Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC +44 (0)12 2396 7943

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser ) +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited ( Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.


© 2025 PR Newswire
