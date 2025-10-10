Antea Group: Live Panel: Contain, Control, Close: Practical Spill Strategies for Oil Fields

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Spills in oil fields, whether produced water, hydrocarbons, or other fluids, demand swift and effective response to minimize impacts on potential receptors, the environment, and operations. This live panel discussion will provide practical strategies for managing oil field spills from first response through closure, with insights from both risk management and field practitioners.

Key approaches the session will highlight include:

Prompt spill response to contain impacts and safeguard receptors

Field screening methods that support efficient decision-making and help avoid over-remediation

Comprehensive documentation of work, burn rates, waste management, and sampling data

Effective remediation techniques such as flushing, excavation, addition of amendments, and land farming

Collaboration with regulatory authorities to access critical data and streamline closure

Featured speakers in this panel discussion include Seth Kagan, Vice President, Head of Environmental Claims at Aspen, David Grounds, Visionary HSE & Regulatory Leader with 22+ years of oil & gas experience, and Troy Bernal, Senior Consultant & Spill Response Subject Matter Expert at Antea Group USA. The discussion will be moderated by Rosemarie Hebner, Esq., Senior Consultant at Antea Group USA, ensuring a dynamic conversation that bridges, insurance, operational, and consulting perspectives.

Together, this expert panel will equip attendees with actionable strategies to strengthen spill response and remediation programs, whether for produced water releases or broader oil field incidents.

Join us on October 28th at 2pm ET for this live panel discussion.

