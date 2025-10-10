Cerrado Gold: Gold Production in Argentina & a Polymetallic Mine in Portugal with Large Growth Plans
|0,900
|0,910
|14:11
|0,870
|0,910
|14:06
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|01.10.
|Cerrado Gold Inc: Cerrado Gold to speed up exploration program at MDN
|30.09.
|Cerrado Gold Inc: Cerrado Gold Announces Acceleration of Exploration Program at Its Minera Don Nicolas Gold Mine
|Adding three new drill rigs to accelerate and expand the exploration program following positive initial findingsExploration budget to be increased materiallyMDN will certify its on-site Laboratory...
|03.09.
|Cerrado Gold Inc: Cerrado Gold receives $8.75M (U.S.) from Hochschild
|03.09.
|Cerrado Gold Inc: Cerrado Gold Receives US$8.75M Payment from Hochschild
|US$8.75m received from Hochschild Mining Plc. ("Hochschild") as a prepayment of the US$10m obligation due July 2026Funds strengthen balance sheet, support acceleration of growth initiatives TORONTO...
|CERRADO GOLD INC
|0,885
|-3,80 %