Built for the Streets of Paris: Dott and Segway Unveil Brand New E-Bike

PARIS, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in smart short-distance transportation and robotics, and Dott, Europe's shared micro-mobility champion, have announced the exclusive launch of a new e-bike fleet in Paris through a strategic partnership. The new Urban B200 model, co-developed by both companies, is being deployed citywide beginning October 1, under the terms of Dott's renewed four-year contract with the City of Paris.

With over 5.3 million rides in 2025 alone and more than 400,000 active riders in the previous year, Paris has become Dott's most important market. This latest rollout is part of a broader €10 million investment Dott has committed to make between 2025 and 2029 to deepen its operational footprint, strengthen service reliability, and accelerate the city's transition toward greener modes of transport.

"Paris is a global leader in sustainable urban mobility, and we're proud to play a role in its transformation," said Henri Moissinac, CEO and Co-Founder of Dott. "The new Urban B200 isn't just a fleet upgrade, it reflects years of operational learning, rider feedback, and engineering collaboration between Dott and Segway. We've built a vehicle that can truly support cycling as a daily habit."

The B200 e-bike was developed through a close partnership between Dott and Segway, combining local insights from Parisian riders with Segway's global engineering expertise. During a multi-month pilot in Paris beginning in May 2025, both companies gathered real-time data to refine everything from vehicle hardware to onboard software.

The result is a vehicle designed for dense urban environments, yet adaptable to a wide range of riders. A new high-visibility dashboard offers real-time updates on battery life and vehicle status, while a torque sensor embedded in the pedal system provides smoother, more intuitive acceleration based on the rider's effort. The bike's durable open-metal front basket offers practical storage without compromising maneuverability, and full fenders and a covered chain system protect both rider and bike from wet conditions, a key consideration for year-round commuting. A flexible phone holder allows for easy, hands-free phone access, providing a safer and more comfortable riding experience.

Operationally, the B200 represents a major leap forward in efficiency. Its 918Wh battery offers up to 120 kilometers of range on a single charge, significantly reducing the need for battery swaps and ensuring higher availability during peak demand. With standby power consumption reduced to just 0.9W, idle bikes maintain their charge for up to 42 days, further minimizing charging requirements and lowering operational costs.

"The Urban B200 that launched in Paris is the product of deep technical alignment between Segway and Dott," said Zack Yan, Vice General Manager of Segway's Commercial Mobility Business Division. "We've engineered a vehicle that delivers on sustainability, durability, and rider confidence, while also meeting the complex logistical needs of large-scale fleet operators."

This rollout in Paris is not only a technological milestone-it's also a signal of both companies' shared ambition to define the future of micromobility across Europe and beyond. Dott will continue to operate with a locally embedded team in Paris, supported by its proven rebalancing and maintenance infrastructure. Older e-bike models will be redeployed to other cities, ensuring full lifecycle use in line with Dott and Segway's sustainability commitments.

About Dott

Dott is the European champion of shared micro-mobility. Created through the merger of operators TIER and Dott in March 2024, the company decided to move forward under the name of Dott and integrated all vehicles into the Dott app. With the mission to change mobility for good, the team is led by CEO Henri Moissinac and President Maxim Romain. Dott facilitates sustainable travel, reduces congestion and pollution in cities, and decreases reliance on cars. With more than 250,000 shared vehicles in more than 400 cities across 21 countries in Europe and the Middle East, the 10 million users have generated over 400 million rides so far. For more information, visit www.ridedott.com

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving", Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For more information, visit https://b2b.segway.com

