Announcing the 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Kelowna region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners.
KELOWNA AWARD RECIPIENTS
A1 Foot Care & Wellness
Bamboo Chopsticks
Career City College
Dwell Property Management
Hero Security Company Ltd.
Novation Architecture Ltd.
Odette's Skin Care & Wellness
Serenity Aesthetics
Solos Energy
Vantage Real Estate
Vitanova Landscape
Wise Cracks
Learn more about 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
