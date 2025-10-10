Announcing the 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Kelowna region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners.

KELOWNA AWARD RECIPIENTS

A1 Foot Care & Wellness

FOOT CLINIC

www.a1footcare.com Bamboo Chopsticks

RESTAURANTS - VIETNAMESE

www.bamboochopsticks.ca Career City College

SCHOOL - CAREER & BUSINESS

www.careercitycollege.ca Dwell Property Management

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.dwellproperty.ca Hero Security Company Ltd.

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.herosecurity.com Novation Architecture Ltd.

ARCHITECTURE FIRM

www.novationarchitecture.com Odette's Skin Care & Wellness

COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.odettesskincare.com Serenity Aesthetics

LASER HAIR REMOVAL & DERMATOLOGY

www.serenityaestheticsskincare.com Solos Energy

SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS

www.solosenergy.ca Vantage Real Estate

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE

www.vantagewestrealty.com Vitanova Landscape

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS

www.vitanovalandscape.com Wise Cracks

WATERPROOFING & FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.wisecracks.com/location/kelowna-penticton-okanagan/

Learn more about 2025 Kelowna Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

