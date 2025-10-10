VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Victoria region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Victoria Consumer Choice Award Winners.

VICTORIA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Absolutely Electrical

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

www.absolutelyelectrical.com Amica Douglas House

SENIOR CARE RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

www.amica.ca Equilibrium Therapeutics

MASSAGE THERAPY

www.equilibriummassagetherapy.ca Megan Maundrell Photography

PHOTOGRAPHY

www.meganmaundrellphotography.ca Sands & Associates

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.sands-trustee.com/locations/victoria/ Strategic Criminal Defence Victoria

CRIMINAL DEFENCE

www.strategiccriminaldefence.com/victoria/

Learn more about 2025 Victoria Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-victoria-consumer-choice-award-winners-1085265