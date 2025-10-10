Anzeige
Freitag, 10.10.2025
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
ACCESS Newswire
10.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 Victoria Consumer Choice Award Winners

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Victoria region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Victoria Consumer Choice Award Winners.

VICTORIA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Absolutely Electrical
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
www.absolutelyelectrical.com

Amica Douglas House
SENIOR CARE RETIREMENT RESIDENCES
www.amica.ca

Equilibrium Therapeutics
MASSAGE THERAPY
www.equilibriummassagetherapy.ca

Megan Maundrell Photography
PHOTOGRAPHY
www.meganmaundrellphotography.ca

Sands & Associates
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.sands-trustee.com/locations/victoria/

Strategic Criminal Defence Victoria
CRIMINAL DEFENCE
www.strategiccriminaldefence.com/victoria/

Learn more about 2025 Victoria Region Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-victoria-consumer-choice-award-winners-1085265

