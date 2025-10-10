Pollo AI Launches OpenAIs Sora 2 Empowering Users to Create Cinematic Videos with Native Audio

Pollo AI introduces Sora 2, OpenAI's latest video generation model, offering unparalleled realism, synchronized audio, and precise physics. Create cinematic videos with ease on Pollo AI's platform, now with a 50% discount on Sora 2 credits until October 15th.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Pollo AI today announced the launch of Sora 2 on its AI video generator platform, giving creators instant access to cinematic-quality AI video production with native audio synchronization, realistic physics, and multi-shot consistency. Now available with 50% off credits through October 15th.

Building on the original Sora introduced in February 2024, Sora 2 delivers unmatched realism, audio synchronization, physics precision, and stylistic versatility, setting a new benchmark for AI-assisted filmmaking, marketing, and storytelling.

Unlike earlier AI video systems, Sora 2 can obey complex physical laws while preserving consistent world states across multiple shots, ensuring visually and narratively coherent sequences.

Additionally, Sora 2 features native audio generation, producing dialogue, ambient noise, and background music that are perfectly timed with on-screen actions.

"We're dedicated to being first-to-market with revolutionary AI technologies, ensuring our users always have immediate access to the most advanced creative tools available," stated Emma Chen, Chief Product Officer at Pollo AI.

Users can experience Sora 2 now on Pollo AI video generator by selecting it as their preferred model and starting their next creative project. The platform's intuitive interface makes it simple to harness the full power of this revolutionary technology.

To celebrate this landmark launch, Pollo AI is offering an exclusive 50% discount on all Sora 2 generation credits through October 15th.

This limited-time promotion provides creators with an unprecedented opportunity to explore the full potential of this revolutionary technology at half the regular cost.

About the Company - Pollo AI

Pollo AI is the all-in-one AI image and video platform, packed with plenty of powerful tools to streamline creative workflows. From AI video and image generation to AI avatars, AI shorts, and access to leading models like Sora 2, Veo 3, Kling AI, Midjourney, and Flux Kontext, Pollo AI empowers creators worldwide to produce professional content effortlessly and affordably. Learn more at https://pollo.ai .

