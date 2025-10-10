New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE), $ZDGE, a leader in digital marketplaces and interactive games that provide content, enable creativity, empower self-expression and facilitate community, announced today that CEO Jonathan Reich will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XIX at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego on October 20, 2025.

Date: Monday October 20, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM Eastern/10:30 AM Pacific

Location: Track 1

Webcast Registration and Participation: https://ldmicrocasts.com/

Register for the conference here

1:1's with Zedge can be scheduled through the conference portal.

About Zedge

Zedge empowers tens of millions of consumers and creators each month with its suite of interconnected platforms that enable creativity, self-expression and e-commerce and foster community through fun competitions. Zedge's ecosystem of product offerings includes the Zedge Marketplace, a freemium marketplace offering mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, notification sounds, and pAInt, a generative AI image maker; GuruShots, "The World's Greatest Photography Game," a skill-based photo challenge game; Emojipedia, the #1 trusted source for 'all things emoji;' and DataSeeds.AI, which leverages Zedge's consumer games and marketplaces to offer both on-demand and off-the-shelf image and video datasets enriched with detailed metadata, perfectly suited for AI model training.

