Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
10.10.25 | 11:17
9,950 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
10.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
Mondi Plc - Results of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan - 2025 Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

10 October 2025

Mondi Group - Results of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan - 2025 Interim Dividend

On 31 July 2025, Mondi plc ("Mondi") announced that it would pay an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 23.33 euro cents per ordinary share (the "Dividend") to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on 22 August 2025 (the "Record Date"). The Dividend was paid on 26 September 2025.

Eligible shareholders ("Shareholders") were able to participate in Dividend Reinvestment Plans ("DRIPs"). In accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements, Mondi confirms the results of the DRIPs as follows:

- Shareholders on the UK main register holding 9,318,025 shares or 2.11% of Mondi's issued share capital as at the Record Date elected to participate in the UK Dividend Reinvestment Plan, resulting in the purchase of 181,725 shares in the market at an average price of £10.153 per share.

- Shareholders on the South African branch register holding 9,470,499 shares or 2.15% of Mondi's issued share capital as at the Record Date elected to participate in the South African Dividend Reinvestment Plan, resulting in the purchase of 186,886 shares in the market at an average price of R237.784974 per share.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2024, Mondi had revenues of €7.4 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.


