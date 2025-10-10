Anzeige
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.10.2025
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Quarterly Portfolio Update - UK Listing Rule 11.7.8

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW5310 October 2025

Quarterly Portfolio Update

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 11.7.8 the Company announces that, as at 30 September 2025, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name

Percentage of net assets

GCP Infrastructure Investments

0.63

Residential Secure Income

0.59

Achilles Investment Company

0.18

Total

1.40

The Company also announces that, as at 30 September 2025, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name

Percentage of net assets

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 10/08/2031

6.05

Japan Treasury 0.6% 01/01/2027

5.30

UK Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 22/11/2033

3.73

US Treasury 1.75% Index-Linked 15/01/2034

3.29

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 22/11/2032

2.59

US Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 15/07/2033

2.53

Japan Treasury 0% 20/11/2025

2.37

Japan Treasury 0.7% 01/02/2027

2.37

UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 22/03/2029

2.35

USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 15/01/2026

2.33

Total

32.91

The Company's full list of investments as at 30 September 2025 will shortly be available on the Company's website.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
