[Hong Kong - 10 October 2025] Recently, Trio Industrial Electronics Group (1710.HK) has made significant breakthroughs in expanding its overseas new energy business, as its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trio New Energy (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd has officially reached agreement for cooperation with Bayambang City in the Philippines on projects related to electric motorcycles, battery swapping, and battery swapping cabinets. This cooperation marks another key initiative for Trio Group in the global new energy market layout, and also brings new opportunities for green transformation to the local transportation sector in the Philippines. On 29 September 2025, the Trio team was invited to Bayambang City, Pangasinan Province, Philippines to meet with representatives of the mayor's family, former mayor Dr. Cezar T. Quiambao, the mayor's assistant, and relevant officials. They also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for project cooperation with SAHI STRATEGIC ALLIANCE HOLDING, INC, a leading green energy group in the local area, marking the official launch of cooperation in the field of new energy. Bayambang City, showing great support to this cooperation, has conducted sufficient market research locally, and organized multiple communications and plan adjustments before signing this contract. Dr. Cezar T. Quiambao believes that the transition to new energy is an inevitable choice for building a better community and life locally, and a significant commitment to social responsibility by his family. As a reliable global partner, Trio Group is sure to achieve success in both social value and business. According to the agreement, Trio Group will jointly carry out a large-scale traditional fuel motorcycle battery replacement project with Bayambang City, with an expected replacement quantity of 6000 units in the next year. With the deepening of the project, this number will climb to 30000 units in the next three years, and the involved parties will work closely to achieve the ultimate goal of replacing 200000 units in surrounding regions with new energy, helping the local area build a cleaner and more efficient urban transportation system. Trio Group has a long history of layout in the field of new energy. With years of accumulated technology and experience in industrial manufacturing, it has successfully developed a series of advanced charging piles, electric motorcycles, swapping batteries, battery swapping cabinets, and energy storage products. It also provides users with convenient and safe integrated new energy services through intelligent management systems, real-time monitoring of electricity consumption status, and remote-control functions. The Philippines has placed renewable energy and addressing climate change at the core of its policy agenda, implementing zero tariffs on imported electric vehicles and expanding preferential tax rates to hybrid vehicles, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, etc. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030 and eliminate dependence on fossil fuels. Pangasinan Province is one of the largest provinces in the Philippines, with a total population of approximately 3.04 million, and Bayambang is one of the most populous cities. To achieve this goal, the Trio New Energy Project will gradually and solidly advance, which is expected to not only drive the improvement and development of the local new energy industry chain, but also create more employment opportunities and promote the green transformation of the regional economy. This project further strengthens the influence of Trio Group in overseas markets, accumulates valuable experience for future international cooperation, and will also play a demonstration and leading role in the development of new energy transportation in other regions of the Philippines and even the entire Southeast Asia. For this project, Dr. Cezar T. Quiambao believes that such transformation towards new energy is an inevitable choice for the local community to build a better life, and a significant commitment to social responsibility by his family. As a reliable global partner with over 40 years of advanced production experience and internationally qualified manufacturing, Trio Group is sure to achieve success together in terms of social value and business. Mr. Cecil Wong, Chairman of Trio Group said, "As a rapidly developing country in Southeast Asia, the Philippines has an increasing demand for new energy. The deep cooperation with Bayambang City this time is an important step in assisting the world's sustainable development. We will fully leverage our advantages in research and development, production, and operation to ensure that the project progresses as planned and create a model of cooperation in the field of new energy transportation. We hope to effectively reduce urban carbon emissions, improve air quality, and provide more economical and convenient travel options for more regions, so that the achievements of new energy can benefit the world." About Trio Group Trio Group is a leading Hong Kong-based manufacturer and supplier of advanced industrial electronic components and products, with over 40 years of industry expertise. Specialising in power supply solutions, the group serves key sectors such as energy efficiency and medical electronics. As the first Hong Kong electronics supplier to achieve Industry 4.0 maturity certificate - industry 4.0 1i level. Trio Group integrates smart manufacturing and innovative technologies to deliver high-performance solutions, earning a strong reputation as a trusted partner for numerous globally recognised brands, primarily in Europe and North America. In response to the growing emphasis on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and the urgent demand for decarbonisation, Trio Group is strategically expanding into the renewable energy sector through its proprietary brand, Deltrix. The company is actively developing solutions in: EV charging infrastructure

Solar energy storage systems

Smart power management

