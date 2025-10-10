Anzeige
10.10.2025 13:26 Uhr
Go Green Global Technologies to Launch AI Application "Snap Your Drop, Get Token" Soon

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Hong Kong-based tech company, Go Green Global Technologies Limited is set to launch its innovative AI-powered application, "Snap Your Drop, Get Token."

The application uses AI to detect and verify waste disposal. Users are required to record a short video through the app while placing garbage into a trash bin. Once completed, the AI system will analyze the size of the garbage bag, categorizing it into S, M, L, or XL. The number of tokens received will depend on both the volume of waste and the type of waste separation.

Go Green Global Technologies plans to list its Green Tokens on global exchanges and decentralized exchanges (DEX) to ensure accessibility and convenience for users worldwide.

In addition to its mission of protecting the planet and promoting environmental sustainability, Go Green will generate revenue from recycling waste, selling recyclable materials, and securing sponsorships and partnerships within the application.

The project is scheduled to officially launch in November 2025.

https://preview--go-green-landing-glow.lovable.app/

PR Contact:
ZEX PR WIRE
info@zexprwire.com

SOURCE: Go Green Global Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/go-green-global-technologies-to-launch-ai-application-%22snap-your-drop-1085375

