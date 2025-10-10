The state-owned utility aims to enhance grid flexibility by installing energy storage systems at all of its run-of-river hydropower plants.From ESS News Romania's Hidroelectrica plans to install energy storage systems across all its run-of-river hydropower plants to shift surplus daytime electricity to evening peak demand periods. The announcement was made by Bogdan Nicolae Badea, president of the board of directors at Hidroelectrica, who emphasized the critical role energy storage must play in balancing Romania's power system and improving outcomes for consumers. "Today, Romania's energy system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...